Ronald Grubb

A burial and private family memorial service will be held for Ronald J. Grubb, 81, at Parkersburg Cemetery.

He died Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, at Integris Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

Ronald Joseph Grubb was born Feb. 28, 1937, to Vernon and Ethel (Passmore) Grubb in Clinton. He grew up in Butler and graduated from Butler High School in 1955.

After jobs ranging from assembling cars and managing irrigation canals in California, to farming cotton in Arizona, Grubb purchased the Sinclair service station in Butler in 1963. After selling the station in 1968, Ron began his banking career as a teller at the Custer County State Bank in Arapaho. This eventually led to his owning many community banks across Oklahoma and Texas.

Grubb served in the U.S. Army Reserve. He was an instrument-rated pilot and bought and sold many airplanes over the years.

He was most happy on the golf course or at the farm with his cattle. He believed in hard work and fair dealing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Maxine Spencer and Laverne Archer; and one brother, Kenneth Grubb.

Survivors include his wife Marie Grubb of Clinton; a son, Shawn Grubb and wife Rachelle of Weatherford; a grandson, Derek Grubb and wife Anna of Weatherford; a granddaughter, Jordan Stinson and husband Jay of Fort Smith, Ark.; a great-granddaughter, Raegan Grubb; a brother, Vernon Grubb Jr. and wife Diann of Hydro; a sister, Imogene Plaster of Ava, Mo.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family has suggested that memorial donations be made to Multi-County Youth and Family Services.

Services were arranged by Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

