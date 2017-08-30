Funeral services for Ron McGee, 75, of Elk City, will be held at 2 p.m. tomorrow at the Whinery-Savage Chapel in Elk City.

He died Aug. 27, 2017, at Elk City.

Ron McGee was born August 9, 1942, in San Francisco, Calif., to Jean and Harold McGee. At the age of 12 he moved to Del City where he lived with his grandparents.

When he was 17 he entered the Oklahoma Military Academy. After graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served his country during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged after completing 14 years of service.

He returned to California and worked for Boeing Aerospace. He also worked for several other companies in the electronics industry before moving to Oklahoma and was employed at First Step for Men in Moore for five years. He moved to Elk City in 1991 and worked at the treatment center of Great Plains Regional Medical Center.

He married Eileen Red Jan. 8, 2000, at Elk City where they continued to make their home. He later worked at Sinor Manufacturing/Freightliner Specialty Vehicles until his retirement in 2006.

He loved spending time with his grandchildren, his three dogs and collecting military history memorabilia.

He was preceded in death by parents, and a brother, Jerry McGee.

He is survived by his wife, Eileen, of the home; a son, Keith McGee and wife, Shannon, Oklahoma City; a daughter, Samantha McGee, Anchorage, Alaska; his stepchildren, Brenda Hindman and husband, Jack, Durham, Lynda Davis and husband, Jack, Dempsey, Johnny Red, Clinton, Cindy Red, Arapaho; a brother, Mike McGee and wife, Sheri, Gardnerville, Nev.; a sister, Laura Kendzior and husband, Pete, Jackson Hole, Wyo.; two grandsons, Jonas McGee and Carson McGee, both of Oklahoma City; eight step-grandchildren, Brandon Hindman, Amy Stone, Nicky Barfield, Brooks Red, Mason Red, Rachel Red, Crystal Craig and Collin McIntyre; 17 great step-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services will be officiated by Bro. Joe Sapp.

