Funeral services for Ron Hughes, 51, Burns Flat-Dill City school superintendent, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Burns Flat school gymnasium.

He died Sunday, April 2, 2017, at Grace Living Center in Clinton.

Rondal “Ron” G. Hughes was born Nov. 13, 1965, in Chickasha to Richard D. and Bonnie Sue (Rutledge) Hughes. He was raised in Alex, where he graduated from high school in 1984. He continued his education at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha and received his bachelor’s degree.

Hughes married Kandii Sanders March 7, 1992, in Altus.

He began his teaching and coaching career in Chickasha and also taught school and coached in Merritt, Elk City and Sperry. He then returned to Southwestern Oklahoma State University and earned a master’s degree in education in 2005.

He began working in Burns Flat as a principal for the 2005-2006 school year. He later became superintendent of Burns Flat schools, a position he held until recently.

Hughes was a member of and served on the appeals board of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, Southwest School officials, Oklahoma State School Boards Association, Carol Maynard Scholarship Board, Carla Black Scholarship Board, Burns Flat-Dill City Education Foundation and the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administrators.

Hughes was a member of the Sayre First Baptist Church and had also been attending the Burns Flat First Baptist Church. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed sports, especially football, and coached many sporting activities.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Venoy Sanders.

Survivors include his wife and two daughters, Jordan and Lorsa, all of the home; his father and wife, Betty, of Hammon; a brother, Rick Hughes and wife, Melea, of Tuttle; a half-sister, Jan McKinney; his mother-in-law, Gail Skipworth and husband, J.W., of Elk City; a brother-in-law, Chris Sanders and wife, Amy, of Sentinel; and a sister-in-law, Jennifer Cleveland and husband, Jason, of Reno, Nev.

He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Hunter, Rylee, Mavrick, Kristen, Allison, Jadyn and Cooper; and numerous other family members and friends.

The family has suggested those wanting to give a memorial contribution do so to the Burns Flat-Dill City Education Foundation, P.O. Box 52, Burns Flat, OK 73624.

The service will be officiated by Brother Gary Baird. Burial will follow at Sayre Doxey Cemetery in Sayre under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home in Clinton.