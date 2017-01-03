Roger Hull

A “celebration of life” honoring Roger Talbot Hull, 64, of Clinton, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at the Bessie Gym and Auditorium.

He died Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Grace Living Center in Clinton.

Hull was born March 8, 1952, to Harley and Lorene (Snell) Hull in Cordell. He attended Cordell Schools, where he was active in speech, track and basketball, graduating in 1971.

Following high school he attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University and Oklahoma State University.

Hull had many jobs over the years. He was proprietor of the Loose Lodge in Weatherford, was on a seismograph crew, worked for a cable company where he climbed poles and spliced cables and was an oilfield worker. He also worked in construction, did masonry work, was a welder, worked for Walker Enterprises at the laundromat, and worked for years at Security Metal Products in Clinton.

Hull was an avid reader with a wide knowledge on many subjects. He was an excellent mechanic and belonged to a motorcycle club where he had many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Marlin Hull; and a great-niece, Bellamy Ball.

Survivors include one brother, Alan Hull and wife, Vickie, of Cordell; one sister, Rosemary Hull Dick and husband, James, of Bessie; four nephews, Bryan Hull, Andy Hull, Les Hull and Richie Hull; and four nieces, Beth Hull Gollob, Deidra Ball, Danielle Ivey and Darcie L. Fuller;

He was also survived by 10 great-nephews, Andrew Jones, Max Hull, Gunnar Gollob, Cordell Gollob, Cooper Hull, Hudson Hull, Dixon Ivey, Durham Ivey, James Fuller and Ezra Fuller; 10 great-nieces, Bryn Hull, Alyssa Hull, Megan Hull, Annika Hull, Mieka Hull, Brenyn Ball, Blakely Ball, Brylee Ball, Bennett Ball and Dakota Ivey; and a host of other family and friends.

The celebration will be followed by a pot luck dinner.

The family has suggested that those wanting to give memorial contributions do so to the American Cancer Society.