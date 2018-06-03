Robin Watkins

Funeral services for Robin Wannette Watkins, 63, of Dill City have been set for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Kincannon Funeral Chapel in Altus.

She died Sunday, March 4, 2018, at Deaconess Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Watkins was born Dec. 11, 1954, in Oklahoma City to Otis and Wanda (Meeks) Watkins. She was raised in Altus and attended school at Southside, and later earned a teaching degree from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant.

At the time of her death, Watkins was employed with Elk City Public Schools.

She was a member of Trinity Fellowship Church in Sayre, and her hobbies included art, and raising and training animals.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Survivors include her daughter, Shelley Federico and husband Joe of Florida; her mother, of Altus; a sister, Linda Cole and husband Rex of Elk City; a brother, Gary “Bull” Watkins and wife June of Altus; and a grandson, Jaden Federico of Florida.

She is also survived by two nephews, Koby Cole of Elk City and Jay Watkins of Altus; two nieces, Kendra Cole of Elk City and Tiffany Watkins of Nashville, Tenn.; and a great-nephew, Rowdy Cole of Elk City.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Andy Taylor and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Burial will conclude at Altus City Cemetery.