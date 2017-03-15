A chapel service for Roberto Cantu, 55, was held Sunday, March 12, 2017, in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Thursday March 9, 2017, in Clinton.

Roberto John Cantu was born Sept. 29, 1961, to Joe Cantu and Marcella (Sanchez) Cantu in Clinton. He was raised in Clinton and attended Clinton schools.

He married Judstine Horn June 28, 1979, in Clinton, where the couple made their home.

Cantu worked as a farm laborer and in the oil fields, and enjoyed racing cars and working on automobiles.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Lupe Sanchez; and an uncle, John Sanchez.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; three daughters, Brenda Largent of Midwest City, Shelley Cantu of Florida and Rosa Cantu of Clinton; and two sons, Robert Horn of Oklahoma City and Bruce Cantu of Clinton.

He is also survived by 24 grandchildren.

The service was officiated by Gerald Panana and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

