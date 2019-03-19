Funeral services for Roberta Wermy, 85, of Clinton will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the First Christian Church.

She died Saturday, March 16, 2019, in the Southwest Memorial Hospital in Lawton.

Roberta Ann Wermy was born Aug. 13, 1933, to Edward G. Burns and Birdie (Kias) Burns in Concho. She was raised in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 1951.

On Aug. 16, 1958, she married Glenn Wermy in Clinton, where the couple also made their home.

Wermy retired after 45 years with the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Indian Health Services in medical records administration.

She was a faithful and active member of the First Christian Church. She was active in the Red Hatters Club, and loved reading and spending time with her grandchildren.

Wermy was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and three brothers, Edmond Burns, Cedric All-Runner and William “Billy” Burns.

Survivors include two daughters, Agnes Wermy of Oklahoma City and Birdie George and husband Gerald of Mansfield, Texas; and two sons, Edward Wermy and wife Lee Ann of Tualatin, Ore., and Kris Wermy and wife Morgan of Lake Oswego, Ore.

She is also survived by six grandchildren, Kias Roberts, Birdie Wermy, Gayley Morrison, Lee Wermy, Garrett George and Logan George; and 11 great-grandchildren, Leila Ann Wermy, Skyler Morrison, Kaiya Morrison, April Wermy, Eddie Wermy, Kias Wermy, Kasen Wermy, Kache Wermy, Jackson George, Oliver George and Aydrian.

The family will greet guests at Keisau-Lee Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. this evening.

The service will be officiated by Doyle Kinney. Burial will follow at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Keisau-Lee Funeral Home.

