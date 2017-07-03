(January 18, 1920—February 7, 2017)

Robert Norris Blodgett Sr. passed away on Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017, 18 days after reaching his 97th birthday at the Clinton Veterans Center, where he had been a resident since Jan. 3, 2017.

Robert was born in Newport, N.H. the fourth of six children on Jan. 18, 1920, to Clarence and Estelle Blodgett. He graduated from Sunapee High School in Sunapee, N.H., where he participated in school plays and was a member of the baseball team.

Robert married Mary Rebecca Blodgett on June 27, 1942, with whom he had three children, Judith, Robert Jr. and Michael Blodgett. That marriage ended on June 6, 1956.

On Dec. 26, 1956, he married his second wife, Doris June Blanchard, a divorcee who had two sons, Garald and Alan Blanchard, whom he raised as his own. That marriage lasted for 56 years until her death in 2011.

Robert served as a military policeman in the U.S. Army during World War II from November 1942 until his honorable discharge in December 1945. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, Victory Medal, Asiatic Pacific Theater Campaign Ribbon, American Theater Campaign Ribbon and the Philippine Liberation Ribbon with Bronze Stars. His four brothers all served on active duty during World War II.

After the war Robert worked as a landscaper in New Hampshire. He then worked for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in Connecticut for over 25 years in the Experimental Sheet Metal Division and he retired in 1983.

After retirement he and Doris ultimately settled in Fort Myers until her death in 2011. During this time Robert developed his own well-equipped woodworking shop and he produced many fine pieces of work that his wife, who was a tole painter and teacher, used for herself and her students.

After his wife’s death in 2011 Robert came to Clinton, Oklahoma to live with his son Robert Jr. and his wife Vicki, who is an anesthetist at the Clinton hospital, and their two youngest children, Jessica and Madelyn Blodgett. He was a familiar sight at the Acme Soccer Fields for the past six years as he slowly walked from the parking lot to the fields with his red, white and blue cane to watch his granddaughter’s soccer practice and games.

Robert got sick on Dec. 21, 2016, and continued to decline in health until his death on Feb. 7. He had dementia, which progressed rapidly starting in October.

He is survived by his son Robert Jr. (Vicki) Blodgett of Clinton, Okla., his son Michael Blodgett of Wallingford, Conn., son Alan (Cyndi) Blanchard of North Carolina, 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by both his parents, all four of his brothers, his sister, his wife Doris in 2011 and his daughter Judith in 2009.

Robert has been cremated and when the ground thaws his ashes will be buried along with his wife’s ashes in the New Eastman Cemetery in the town of Sunapee, N.H.

Paid Obituary