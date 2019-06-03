Robert Anders

Funeral services for Robert Earl Anders, 67, former Weatherford fire chief, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the Herold Mennonite Church in Bessie.

He died Monday, March 4, 2019, in Clinton.

He was born Sept. 11, 1951, in San Augustine, Texas, to Aubrey and Billie (Wade) Anders.

He was raised in Texas, but moved to Clinton his sophomore year and graduated Clinton High School in 1970.

He began his career in firefighting as a volunteer with the Bessie Fire Department and joined the Weatherford Fire Department in 1981. He worked his way to the chief position, retiring in 2006.

Mr. Anders was a member of the Herold Mennonite Church, the Custer City Masonic Lodge, and the Oklahoma Fire Fighters Association. He enjoyed hunting, gun smithing, woodworking and doing stain glass work.

He is preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by two daughters Kathy Atchley and her husband Bryan of Clinton, Tracy Anders of Albuquerque, N.M.; a son Toby Anders and his wife Amanda of Clinton; his mother Billie Anders of San Augustine, Texas; two brothers Wade Anders and his wife Lisa of Clinton, Danny Anders and his wife Necy of Pollok, Texas; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Services will be officiated by Kevin Creed and Doyle Kinney under direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Herold Mennonite Cemetery.

