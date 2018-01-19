A private graveside service for Robert “Robbie” David Green will be held on Saturday, March 17, 2018.

Robbie was born in Clinton, Oklahoma on February 14, 1977, to Halbert and Bobby Jo (Reinke) Green Jr. and passed away in Everett, Washington on December 15, 2017, at the age of 40 years 10 months and 1 day.

Robbie lived in Arapaho, Oklahoma and Thomas, Oklahoma until he moved to Pittsgrove Township, New Jersey at the age of 4 years. He graduated from A.P. Schalick High School and graduated with a Business Degree from Rowan University. He married Samantha Lynn Slusarz from Franklinville, New Jersey, June 2006. Robbie made his home in Franklinville, N.J. later moving to Las Vegas, NV and then to Everett, Washington. Robbie became a member of the Catholic Church in 2008, following his conversion he was extremely active in the church becoming a Lector of the church. Robbie was an avid OU fan and always called Oklahoma his home carrying two Dr. Pepper bottles that he had filled with Oklahoma dirt everywhere life led him.

Robbie is survived by his wife, Samantha Lynn and three daughters, Paige Olivia age 20, Peyton McKenzie, 11, and Piper Eleanor, 10 of Everett Washington; parents, Halbert and Bobby Jo Green, Jr. of Thomas, Oklahoma; two brothers, Stephen Matthew Creamer of Sacramento, California and John Robert Creamer of Thomas, Oklahoma; two sisters, Karen and Mark Sweeney of Thomas, Oklahoma and Linda and Caeser Santiago of Vineland, New Jersey; one Uncle, Tom and Donna Green of Marlton, New Jersey; two Aunts, Jackie Morris of Phoenix, Arizona and Robin and Charlie Joyce of Cordell, Oklahoma; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by one brother, Halbert North Green III; grandparents, Robert and Edna (Reinke) Parker and Halbert North and Eleanor (Hirst) Green; and Uncles, Arthur Ray Mitchel and James Howard Parker.

Paid obituary