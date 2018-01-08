Rita Owens

Funeral services will be held for Rita Lea Owens, 79, at 11 a.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church of Clinton.

She died Monday, July 30, 2018, in Oklahoma City.

Owens was born March 16, 1939, in Carter to Earnest Jones and Oleta (Ward) Jones Russell. She graduated from Elk City High School and attended Oklahoma Baptist University.

She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also spent many hours volunteering at First Baptist Church of Clinton, coordinating the children’s bus ministry.

Owens was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Dona McGilberry.

Survivors include her husband, Elbert Owens, of the home; two children, Barry Owens and wife Tiffani of Broken Arrow and Kelly McCoy and husband Kevin of Edmond; her grandchildren, Lindsey Craig and husband Samuel of Edmond, Lexi Faught of Oklahoma City, Mitchell Owens of Broken Arrow and Braxton Owens of Broken Arrow; and two great-grandchildren, William Craig and Georgia Craig.

Interment will follow the service at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Oklahoma City.

