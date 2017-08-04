Rita McLanahan

Funeral services for Rita Nichols Wagnon McLanahan, 87, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Matthews Funeral Home Chapel.

She died Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Oklahoma City.

Wagnon was born Nov. 11, 1929, in Clinton to Delpha Oral Nichols and Mahala Lee (Crow) Nichols. She graduated from Clinton High School.

Following graduation she attended Oklahoma State University and then Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, where she met and married Buck Wagnon.

Wagnon was a successful real estate agent and continued her career in Edmond until 2012.

Her free time was spent with family and friends, going to movies and playing cards. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her best friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Ella Babe Lindley; a brother, Bobby Nichols; and a grandson, Brian Greene.

Survivors include four daughters, Carol Schuster and husband, Mike, Rhonda Dimperio, Lisa Johnson and husband, Cliff, and Jennifer Harraman and husband, Ken; and eight grandchildren, Sarah Ivey, Jon Schuster and wife, Emily, Emily Dimperio, Thomas Dimperio, Reed Johnson, Brady Johnson, Preston Harraman and Andrea Harraman.

She is also survived by her niece, Cheryl Lowry; and her nephews, Rick Lindley and Steve Nichols.

Interment will follow the services at Gracelawn Cemetery in Edmond.