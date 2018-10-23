Funeral services for Richard Littke, 78, of Clinton will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the First Christian Church.

He died Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Richard Dale Littke was born June 26, 1940, to John and Margaret (Meget) Littke in Cordell. He was raised in Stafford, where he graduated from high school in 1958. In 1960 he moved to Clinton.

He married Vicky McGee Feb. 10, 1961, in Tucumcari, N.M. They made their home in Clinton, where Littke was first employed by Clinton Lumber Company for a short time. He then began his 60-year career with Lorenz Implement (Western Equipment) and had worked up until the present time.

Littke was a member of First Christian Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, wood working and golf, and had become a master Sudoku player.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; a son, Tony Littke and wife Angie of North Carolina; a sister, Juanita Henderickson of Blanchard; and two brothers, Alvin Littke and wife Tana of Frisco, Texas, and Alfred Littke and wife Shirley of Benton, Ark.

He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Linley Coleman of Burleson, Texas, Micheala Pullum of Melbourne, Fla., Lauren Leathers of Arden, N.C., Kimberly Leathers of Colorado Springs, Colo., Shyanne Salcido and husband Miguel of Clinton, Jason Leathers of Spartanburg, N.C., and Austin Littke of Arden, N.C.; and five great-grandchildren, Connor Adams, Landrie Coleman, Macklyn Coleman, Cooper Espinoza and Raiden Espinoza.

The family will greet guests from 6-8 p.m. this evening in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

The funeral service will be officiated by Doyle Kinney and Willie Coop and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

