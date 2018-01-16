A memorial service for Richard Holcomb, 55, of Clinton will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, in his Clinton home.

Richard Gilbert Holcomb was born June 9, 1962, to Joe Thomas Holcomb and Bertha (Green) Holcomb in Perryton, Texas. He was raised in Clinton and attended Clinton Schools.

He began working at an early age in the oilfield as a roughneck, and also did home renovation and construction.

“Doodle Bug,” as he was known to his friends and family, enjoyed working on cars, raising pigeons and spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Billy Joe Massey, Bill Gilbert and Deanie Massey.

Survivors include his son, Stuart Holcomb and wife Candace of Arapaho; his sister, Lucy McGuire of Corpus Christi, Texas; and three brothers, Russell Holcomb of Elk City, Kenneth Ray Holcomb of Sayre, and Rusty Massey of Fort Gibson.

He is also survived by two grandchildren, Austin Hearon and Adalee Holcomb.

The service will be officiated by Allen Morgan and under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

