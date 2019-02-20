Funeral services for R.G. Wilson, 86, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church in Clinton with Chris Fields officiating.

Wilson, a well-known Clinton businessman, church and civic leader, died Monday afternoon in Bartlesville.

Richard Gene “R.G.” Wilson was born on April 6, 1932, the sixth child of Robert Garfield “Gar” and Beulah Hufford Wilson in Aledo, Oklahoma. He graduated from High School in 1950 from Independence High School.

In 1952 he married Jerrall “Jeri” Adeline Dumas of Weatherford, Oklahoma. He entered the United States Army in 1953 and ended his military career as a private first class in 1955. In 1957 he earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Southwestern State College in Weatherford, Oklahoma. He then completed his master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Oklahoma in 1958. The same year he was awarded his Certified Public Accountant certificate.

From 1958 to 1963, he was employed as Chief Financial Officer at Williams Brothers in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In 1963, he returned to western Oklahoma opening his own CPA firm in Clinton, Oklahoma. R.G. served as president of Chamber of Commerce for the City of Clinton in 1971. He was also active in the Lions Club and served as president.

R.G. was a long standing member of First Baptist Church, Clinton, Oklahoma. At FBC Clinton he served as chairman of deacons. He also served on several pulpit committees, a building committee and the finance committee. His commitment to his faith along with international missions are the legacy he leaves to his church, family and community.

R.G. retired from his CPA practice in 1996 and began serving as a trustee of the financial committee for the International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention. Simultaneously, he was elected National Treasurer of Family Motor Coach Association and served in that position form 1997-2000. In 2001 he was elected to Senior Vice President of Family Motor Coach Association and served two years. He was then elected President of Family Motor Coach Association from 2003- 2006. One of RG’s great accomplishments while President was in growing Coaches for Christ, a group that led morning devotionals for RVers. He was instrumental in expanding this group all across the USA.

He enjoyed sports, particularly OU Sooners football, boating on Foss Lake with family and traveling in his motor home. He was active in an Oklahoma based RV group known as the “Rollin’ Okies.”

He is preceded in death by his parents; 3 sisters, Thelma Hughes, Ocie Christenson, Audrey Scarberry-Bolar; and 2 brothers, Melvin Wilson and Russell Wilson.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jeri of Bartlesville; 2 daughters Jeretta Amburn and husband Bill of Bartlesville and Suzy Lasley of Norman, Oklahoma. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Julianne Lillie and husband Jason of Claremore, Oklahoma, Tyler Wilson and wife Lauren of Moore, Oklahoma, Ryan Rainbolt and his wife Sarah of Dubai, UAE, and Ashleigh McMains and husband Matt of Shawnee, Oklahoma.

He is also survived by 10 great grandchildren, Jaycie and Jett Lillie, Kate and Madi Wilson, Daniel, Josiah, and Abby Grace Rainbolt and JP, Elliana and Tabitha McMains. He also leaves behind many dear friends that he considers family.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Shi-Ming Tu and staff at MD Anderson for their expert medical care since 2003. Additionally, the family wishes to thank “The Journey Home” of Bartlesville, OK and Cornerstone Hospice for their end of life care. Because of R.G.’s love for missions, in lieu of flowers the family wishes for you to make donations to the International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention through First Baptist Church of Clinton.

