Rev.Jody Hilliard

A Celebration of Life service will be held for Rev. Jody Clark Hilliard, 74, of Duncan at 10:30 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Duncan.

He died Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018.

Hilliard was born July, 25 1944, to Payton and Mervelle Hilliard in Chickasha. In 1953 the family moved to Lawton, where he graduated from Lawton High School in 1962. He then earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Cameron University in 1966, and a master’s degree in education from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in 1967.

On Aug. 12, 1967, he married Shirley Ann Lee of Custer City.

After completing his education Hilliard began his teaching career, and taught and served as principal at Elgin High School and at Ninnekah High School.

Hilliard later accepted a calling to church ministry, where he would utilize his teaching and administrative skills. He was ordained to the ministry in 1980. He served as an associate pastor at Central Baptist Church of Lawton for a few years, and then served at First Baptist Church of Duncan until his retirement.

Hilliard is survived by his wife; two sons, Rev. Brint Hilliard and wife Sharilyin of Saint Charles, Mo., and their children, Joshua, Bailey and Peyton, and Dr. Cary Hilliard and wife Kelli Hilliard of Longview, Texas, and their children, Auburn, Carson and Eden; an aunt, Wanda Halbert of Oklahoma City; two brothers-in-law, Lyle Lee and Eddie Lee, both of Custer City, and their respective families; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. this evening at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts may be made to Wiseman Ministries, Inc., P.O. Box 1207, Longview, Texas, 75606.

The service will be officiated by Dr. Cary Hilliard and Dr. Bryan Pain. Interment will follow at 3:30 p.m. at the Masonic Cemetery in Custer City.

