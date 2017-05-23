Funeral services for Retha McLaughlin, 89, of Clinton, will be held at 1 p.m. today (Tuesday) at Broadway Heights Baptist Church.

She died Friday, May 19, 2017, at Grace Living Center in Clinton.

Retha Claudeen (Barrick) McLaughlin was born May 12, 1928, to Claude S. and Ida (Burton) in Clinton. She was raised and attended school in Arapaho.

On Sept. 20, 1948, she married James W. McLaughlin in Wheeler, Texas. They made their home in the Stafford area and farmed for many years.

McLaughlin was a long-time member of Broadway Heights Baptist Church. She was an artist and loved to paint, and enjoyed sewing and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a son, Wesley McLaughlin; a grandson, Leslie McLaughlin; and four sisters, Florene Carr, Virgie Blankenship, Irene Barrick and Jayne Barrick.

Survivors include a daughter, Lynda Kauk and husband, Darrel, of Clinton; and a son, Allen McLaughlin and wife, Andre, of Stafford.

She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Ryan Bailey of Alva, Brannon McLaughlin and wife, Sara, of Oklahoma City, Amber Atchley and husband, Brandon, of Clinton, Kayla Cloninger, Gregg Kauk and wife, Rebecca, of Arapaho, Chris Kauk and wife, Michelle, and Christie Willits and husband, David, all of Clinton; a granddaughter-in-law, Stephanie McLaughlin of Yukon; and 16 great-grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Rev. George Knapp. Burial will conclude at Stafford Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

