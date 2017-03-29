A mass of Christian burial for Reina Braden, 35, of Foss, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

She died Friday, March 24, 2017, at her home in Foss.

Reina Michelle Braden was born April 29, 1981, to James Cookerly and Glenda Kay (Burk) Cookerly in Clinton. She was raised in Butler and attended Butler schools, and then continued her education at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford.

On May 12, 2005, she married Joshua Braden in Altus. They made their home in the Foss Estates at Foss Lake.

Braden was employed as office manager in the family business, Security Services.

She was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church and enjoyed scrapbooking, painting and arts and crafts.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; two daughters, Madison Cookerly of Edmond and Catherine Braden of Foss; her father, of Foss; two sisters, Jennifer Cookerly of Arapaho and Trista Sperle and husband, Brian, of Clinton; and a brother, John Bedow and wife, Stacey, of Gilroy, Calif.

She is also survived by her paternal grandparents, Barbara and Jack Fairbairn of Oklahoma City; her mother- and father-in-law, Susan and Randy Glancy of Clinton and Ricky Braden of Oklahoma City; and a sister-in-law, Brittany Braden of Oklahoma City.

A rosary service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

The service will be officiated by Father Thomas Pudota. Burial will conclude at Butler Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.