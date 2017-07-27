A memorial service for Rebecca “Becky” McGuire, 55, of Watonga, will be held at 3 p.m. Monday at the Oasis Church in Watonga.

She died Monday, July 24, 2017, at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

McGuire was born Feb. 9, 1962, to John and Glendola (Spencer) Thomas in Watonga. She was raised in Watonga and graduated from Watonga High School in 1980.

On July 19, 1980, she married James “Jim” McGuire in Watonga.

She enjoyed scrapbooking, football, cooking and going on vacation. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and all her family.

McGuire was a member of the Oasis Church in Watonga.

She was preceded in death by her father; her step-father, Vernon Spencer; one sister, Paulette Raines; one brother, Ricky Thomas; and a brother-in-law, Rex Ford.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; her daughter, Amber McGuire, her son, Quinton McGuire and wife, DaLey, and her mother, Glendola Spencer, all of Watonga; a brother-in-law, Danny Raines of Watonga; two sisters, Johnnie Ford of Fay and Sherry Nealey and husband, Jay, of Oregon; two grandsons, Levi and Titus McGuire, and one on the way; and many other family members and friends.

The memorial service will be held under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.