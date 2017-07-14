Funeral services for Raymond Bruner, 78, of Butler, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Tuesday, July 11, 2017, in the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

Raymond Gail Bruner was born Aug. 9, 1938, to Sidney and Lola (Fortney) Bruner in Foss. He was raised in Burns Flat and moved to Butler in 1953. He attended Butler High School where he was an outstanding baseball player, and graduated in 1957.

On Aug. 8, 1957, he married Bonnie Fox in Butler. They made their home in Wichita, Kan., for a short time, where they worked for Boeing Aircraft before returning to Butler in 1959.

Bruner then began a long career with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and retired after 38 years. He also farmed and ranched most of his life.

He enjoyed bowling, fishing and playing dominos.

Bruner was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings, Ronald Bruner, Richard Bruner, Marge Bizzell, Don Bruner, Sid Bruner and Bob Bruner.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; four daughters, Tonya Sanders and husband, Tony, of Halfway, Mo., Debbie Collins and husband, Greg, of Butler, Cindy Rose and husband, Richard, of Lawton, and Tama Ramsey and husband, Jay, of Butler; and two sisters, Betty Snider of Waukomis and Iris Fry of Tennessee.

He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Tommy Sanders and wife, Neoma, Tara Bardot and husband, Bill, Len Sanders and wife, Shannon, all of Bolivar, Mo., Aaron Collins and wife, Stella, of Foss, Holly Ausmus and husband, Baren, of Elk City, Candace Dudgeon and husband, Jason, of Bessie, Leigh Moore and husband, Michael, of Dill City, Robert Rose of Lawton, Danielle Wegner and husband, Jack, of Ponca City, Wyatt Ramsey and wife, Hannah, of Burns Flat; two sisters-in-law, Betty Easley of Clinton and Darlene Hansen of Ninnekah; and 19 great-grandchildren.

The family will greet guests from 6-7 p.m. Friday at the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Jerrod Trickey. Burial will conclude at Butler Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

