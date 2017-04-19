Funeral services for Ray Dennis Lau will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 20, 2017, at the Town and Country Christian Church with Pastor Paul Cole officiating.

Interment will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2017, at the Canton IOOF Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home of Alva.

Ray Dennis Lau, son of the late Alvin and Viola Eleanora (Steigman) Lau, was born August 10, 1946, at Clinton, Oklahoma, and passed away April 16, 2017, at Alva, Oklahoma, at the age of 70 years, 8 months, and 5 days.

After Ray graduated from Clinton High School, he obtained his Bachelor of Education and his Master of Education degrees from Southwestern Oklahoma State University. He then obtained his Masters in Library Science from Emporia State University. On May 25, 1968, he was united in marriage to Cherie Ann Garriott at the Canton Christian Church.

He taught high school English and Library for a time. He then worked as a cataloguer at Southwestern, then the Library Director at Northwestern for 29 years from 1974 until his retirement in 2003. In 2007, Ray also received the honor of being named to Oklahoma 100 Library Legends.

He was a member of the Town and Country Christian Church, the Oklahoma Library Association and the American Library Association. He was interested in genealogy, antiques, and traveling.

Ray is survived by his wife, Cherie, of Alva; two children, Marc Garriott Lau and wife, Melissa, of Oklahoma City, and Justin Ray Lau and wife, Shawna, of Alva; three siblings, his twin, Ross Danny Lau and wife, Linda, of Clinton, Janie Branstetter and husband, Brian, of Duncan, and Alvin Lau, Jr. and wife, Dana, of Owasso; two grandchildren, Addison Nicole Lau and Nolan Ray Lau; other relatives and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made through the funeral home to the Town and Country Christian Church or the Northwestern Oklahoma State University Foundation.

Remembrances may be shared with the family at marshallfuneralhomes.com.

