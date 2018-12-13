Randall Davis

Randall Eugene Davis, 60, passed away at 6 pm on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at the Integris Hospice House in Oklahoma City.

He leaves behind his three children, Dustin Davis and his wife Audra Davis, Destinea Davis, Colton Davis and his daughter Ivy Davis; his brother Lyndon Davis and his wife Terri Davis; and many close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thurman Davis and Erna Bell Pankratz Davis; his brother Gary Davis; and two twin brothers who died at birth.

Born and raised in Clinton, Oklahoma, Randall graduated from Clinton High School in 1976. After marrying his high school sweetheart Joetta Davis, he moved to Moore, Oklahoma where he settled for the remainder of his life. A dedicated employee, he worked in several positions at GM for nearly 30 years before retiring.

Randall loved to spend his free time out on the family farm; and a talented artist, he enjoyed drawing works of art. He had a love for classic and muscle cars and was a NASCAR enthusiast.

Most importantly, however, he was a patient strong Christian man and a beloved father, who loved Jesus with all his heart and was always there for his children. A selfless man, he always put the needs of others before himself, and would give you the shirt off his back. We, his children, now celebrate his life, with the knowledge that he is now at peace and has gone home to be with the Lord.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at Candlewood Chapel, 305 S Sooner Rd, Midwest City, OK 73110 with burial following services at Heritage Burial Park at South Lakes, Oklahoma City.