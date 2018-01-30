A Celebration of Life will be held for Phyllis Grim, 70, at 10 a.m. Saturday at Arapaho Methodist Church.

She died Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.

Grim was born April 17, 1947, to Bill and Bonnie (Borror) Wells in Garnett, Kan. She moved to Oklahoma at an early age and in 1966 graduated from Thomas High School. The same year she married Leon Rich.

In 1991 she married Charles Grim. The couple lived in Broken Arrow, where she worked until her health declined.

Grim was an active member of her church and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Marrion, Billy and Larry Wells; a sister, Christina “Cricket” Horton; and a grandson, Phoenix Rich.

Survivors include her husband; two sisters, Laura Sly and husband Michael of Chouteau and Sherri Dannels and husband Les of Miami; her children, Scott Rich of Clinton, Tim Grim and wife Sheri of Enid, Travis Grim and wife Melissa of Pauls Valley, Ginny Badillo and husband John of Foss, Malisa LeBlanc and husband Robert of Odessa, Texas, and Holly Beaver and husband Allen of Enid; and a special niece, Mary Jo Paden of Salina.

She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and countless other family and friends.