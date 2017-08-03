Peggy McCarty

Funeral services will be held for Peggy Jayne McCarty, 81, at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Kiesau Memorial Chapel in Clinton.

She died Monday, March 6, 2017, in Elk City.

McCarty was born Dec. 26, 1935, in Springdale, Ark., to Stanley and Ivus Somerville. She grew up in Rogers, Ark., and graduated from Rogers High School.

She lived most of her adult life in the Hugo and Rattan areas, and in Butler the past three years.

She married W.M. “Bill” Houchen May 18, 1954. She later married Guy McCarty, who preceded her in death.

McCarty worked as a store clerk, most recently at Arpealers Bait Shop in Rattan. She was also a former store manager for Bell Gas Company.

She enjoyed watching the Arkansas Razorbacks, reading, cooking and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters, Dorothy Somerville and Donna Somerville Robinson; a brother, Leslie Somerville; a daughter, Cindy Carper; and a son, Kent Houchen.

Survivors include two daughters, Cheryl McLaughlin and husband, Jimmy, of Butler and Shelly Pinkston and husband, Shawn, of Rattan; two sisters-in-law, Linda Somerville of Rogers, Ark., and Jean Forbus of Messer; two brothers-in-law, David Houchen and wife, Carol, of Trenton, Texas, and Kenneth Houchen and wife, Janet, of Claremore; and a daughter- in-law, Becky Houchen of Rattan.

She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Shane McLaughlin and wife, Shelby, of Butler, Amber Jeffrey and husband, Cody, of Butler, Jason Pinkston and fiance, Angelena, of Rattan, Jalyn Pinkston of Hartshorne, Christy Houchen of Hugo, Shay Houchen and Stana Carper, both of Rattan; 12 great-grandchildren, Dacey, Jalie, Rowdy, Brielle, Gracie, Mariyah, Jayah, Jada, Daylyn, Karsyn, Emery and Xadin; and numerous other relatives and friends.

McCarty will be laid to rest at Butler Cemetery.

