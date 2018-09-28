Funeral services for Peggy Catlett-Shepherd, 88, of Clinton will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Freewill Baptist Church.

She died Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, at Corn Heritage Village in Weatherford.

Thelma Mae “Peggy” Catlett-Shepherd was born Jan. 15, 2018, to Russell and Elsie (Seaman) Roush in Arapaho. She was raised and attended school in the Vicksburg area while in grade school and then transferred to Arapaho, where she graduated from high school in 1948.

On Dec. 19, 1949, she married Elton Sherman Catlett in Clinton, and she later married “Wink” Shepherd.

Catlett-Shepherd purchased and operated the Pee Wee Grill for five years. She also worked for Jiggs Smoke House, Clinton Public Schools cafeterias, and in the café of the Roush Sale Barn for more than 22 years. She later helped her son at Catlett’s Country Corner.

She was a longtime member of the Freewill Baptist Church, and enjoyed gardening, working in her flowers, crocheting and going to garage sales.

Catlett-Shepherd was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; a son, Terry Wayne Catlett, two brothers, Harold Roush and Gene Roush; and a sister, Silvi Thompson.

Survivors include two sons, Gene Catlett and Gary Catlett, both of Clinton; and a sister, Bess Shepherd of Weatherford.

She is also survived by five grandchildren, Monica Austin, Kari Smith, Chelsey Mitchell, Kendi Jones and Brittani Belardo; and 11 great-grandchildren, Jace Weaver, Maci Weaver, Violet Austin, Ace Austin, Emma Mitchell, Madison Mitchell, Jordan Jones, Rhett Jones, Cindy Belardo, Jennifer Belardo and Lexi Belardo; and several nieces and nephews.

The service will be officiated by Brother Charles Murphy. Burial will conclude at Arapaho Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

