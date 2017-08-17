Graveside services will be held for Paul Ivan Amway, 82, of Yukon and formerly of Clinton, at 3 p.m. Friday at Frisco Cemetery north of Yukon.

He died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, at his home in Yukon.

Amway was born Dec. 9, 1934, in Coatesville, Pa., to John C. and Ruth Amway.

In 1958 he moved to Clinton to work on the Foss Dam, where he also met and married Freda Pridemore Sept. 24, 1960.

He worked in construction as a heavy equipment operator for more than 25 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; four sisters; and three great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; two sons, Paul Amway Jr. and wife, Barbara, of Henderson, Nev., and John Amway and wife, Kay, of Yukon; a daughter, Dena Snow and husband, Jim, of Normangee, Texas; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, sisters- and brothers-in-law.

Condolences may be submitted at smith-turnermortuary.com.

