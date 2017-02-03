A memorial service for Patrick Holliman, 56, of Weatherford, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in his home at 9597 N. 2410 Road in Weatherford.

He died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.

Patrick Edward Holliman, Cheyenne name He’sta’evoss (Standing Grove), was born April 7, 1960, at the Indian Hospital in Clinton. He spent most of his life north of Weatherford along Deer Creek and Horse Creek, and attended school in the Concho area at Darlington. He graduated from El Reno High School in 1978.

Holliman worked at a variety of jobs throughout his life. He liked collecting unusual rocks, playing pool and visiting with people from all walks of life.

He was a carpenter, inventor and storyteller, and had a deep affection for children and animals.

Holliman was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Michael Holliman.

He is survived by two sisters, Nancy Ross and husband, Wade Carter, and Donna Chasenah and husband, Gerald, all of Weatherford; nieces and nephews, Lorraine Warren, Jeanna Ford and Aaron Carter; great-nephews and nieces, Isaiah Harjo, Gabriel Harjo, Jude Ford, Emily Fuller, Silas Fuller, Ezra Fuller, Asher Fuller, Sophie Fuller and Sadie Fuller; and a cousin, Frank Holliman.

The family suggests those wanting to give a memorial contribution may do so to DaVita Clinton Dialysis Unit, 150 N. 31st St., Clinton OK 73601.

The memorial service will be officiated by family and friends.

