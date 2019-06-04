Patrick Engleman

August 10, 1982 — December 30, 2018

Patrick Garnett Engleman peacefully passed away on December 30, 2018 in Rogers, Arkansas at the age of 36. He was born on August 10, 1982 in Clinton, Oklahoma to Steve and Jackie (Renfro) Engleman.

At the age of 2, Patrick moved to Norman, Oklahoma with his parents and older brother, Ryan, where he was raised. He attended George Lynn Cross Academy, Pumpkin Shell, and Adams and Monroe Elementary Schools. He was a middle-schooler at Whittier and a Norman High Tiger.

Patrick was a computer graphics student at the Art Institute of Dallas and graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in journalism and a minor in history.

Because he loved working with his hands and tools, he pursued a career as a master electrician.

A people person he was! He never knew a stranger and lit up every room into which he walked. And he loved to passionately debate politics, religion, sports, and philosophy.

In 2016 Patrick moved to Bella Vista, Arkansas after falling in love with the beauty of the area. There he enjoyed camping, hiking, biking, and kayaking.

Loyalty to family and friends was of the utmost importance to Patrick. He cherished his friendships with his lifelong buddies, and his big brother, Ryan, was his hero.

Patrick was preceded in death by his father Steve Engleman, grandparents Charles and Jean Garnett Engleman, and grandmother Bobie Brogden Renfro. He is survived by his mother, Jackie Renfro Engleman, brother Ryan and sister-in-law Jennifer Engleman, nephew James Ryan (J.R) Engleman, grandfather Jack (Papa-Jack) Renfro, aunts Teresa Renfro Collins (Mike), Pam Renfro Hudson,Carol Engleman Sander(Gary), and uncle Randall Emerson. Also surviving him are “the special cousins” Eric and Amber Emerson, and cousins Chip, Lela, Jenna, and Jamie, and Hannah. Patrick is also survived by his fiancee, Ashley Autrey.

In lieu of flowers a donation in Patrick’s name may be made to Second Chance Animal Sanctuary at 4500 24th Avenue NW in Norman.

Memorial services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday April 10th, 2019 at McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church. To leave online condolences please visit havenbrookfuneralhome.com