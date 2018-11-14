Funeral services for Pat Mullins, 87, of Weatherford will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church in Hydro.

He died Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Corn Heritage Village in Weatherford.

Jesse James “Pat” Mullins was born May 24, 1931, to James Thomas Mullins and Jessie L. (Saunders) in Butler. He was raised in Butler and graduated from Butler High School in 1949. He continued his education at Oklahoma University.

On Dec. 24, 1950, he married Fawn Dee Williams in Butler. They made their home in Norman for a short time and then moved to Butler. When Mullins began a career with TG&Y, they lived in Altus, Oklahoma City, Shawnee and El Reno.

From 1963 until 1988 the couple made their home in Okeene, where they owned and operated the 5M Variety Store. In 1989 they moved to Weatherford, where Mullins worked for 3-M Company until his retirement.

He was a member of First Methodist Church in Hydro and enjoyed doing yard work.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Lindell and Keith; and two brothers, Joe F. Mullins and Robert Nolen Mullins.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; a son, Gary Mullins and wife Sharon of Canton; four grandchildren, Chris Mullins, Chastity Robertson, Misty Mullins and Melissa Browning; and seven great-grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Taylor Anderson. Burial will follow at Center Point Cemetery in Leedey under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.