Funeral services for Otis Duff, 87, of Clinton, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Monday, July 24, 2017, in the Oklahoma Veterans Center in Clinton.

Otis Lealon Duff was born Nov. 28, 1929, to Joseph M. Duff and Jessie Powell Duff in Kemp, Texas. He was raised and attended school in Lookeba.

He married Rose Marie Wolf June 4, 1950, in Clinton.

He worked for a local ice plant and for Claude Parker’s sign company.

Duff enlisted in the U.S. Army in March of 1952 and served until March of 1954. After his discharge he returned to his sign construction job in Clinton.

He retired from Western Outdoor Advertising Company in 1987.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and watching his grandchildren play in sports and other activities.

He was a long-time member of the Custer Avenue Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a sister, Vesta R. Casady; his brothers, Orville Moody Duff and Billy Joe and Dena; and a daughter-in-law, Suzi (Cordes) Duff.

Survivors include a daughter, Linda Brown and husband, Rodney; his sons, Curtis Duff and wife, Barbara, and David Duff and wife, Amy, all of Clinton; his grandchildren, Stephanie Miller and husband, Clint, of Norman, Chad Duff and wife, Krissi, of Tuttle, and Christy Brown, Shelton Duff and Haidyn Duff, all of Clinton; his great-grandchildren, Ruby Sue Miller and Scout Arthur Miller of Norman; his sisters-in-law, Clara Duff of Eufaula, Viola Wolf of Lexington, Ky., and Gerry Wolf of Liberal, Kan.; and a brother-in-law, Gilbert Wolf of Liberal.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Fields. Burial will conclude at Parkersburg Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

