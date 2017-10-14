Opal Brown

Funeral services for Opal A. Brown, 76, of Clinton, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the First Church of God.

She died Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Clinton after a lengthy illness.

Opal Alline Brown was born March 6, 1941, to Nora Rae Majors and William Allen. She grew up in Winchester, Tenn.

From 1959 to 1962, she served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Heidelberg, Germany. While there she met and married Bill Albine Brown.

Shortly after her military tour was complete they began a family and moved to Clinton. She worked 23 years at Kellwood Factory and then the Veterans Affairs Medical Center before retiring.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her sister, Maxine Brock; a nephew, Ricky Smith; and a grandson, Carlos Henry Newell III.

She is survived by her son, Dennis Brown, and his wife, Jennifer; two granddaughters; five great-granddaughters; one great-great-grandson; and her sister, Betty Smith.

Services will be officiated by Pastor Roy Dobbs and Pastor Greg Hill. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

