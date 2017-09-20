Oleta Adams

Funeral services for Oleta Carol Adams, 78, of Clinton, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Clinton.

Adams was born March 9, 1938, to H.O. and Florence (Moxley) Adams in Clovis, N.M. She was raised in Strong City and Clinton, and graduated from Clinton High School in 1956.

She was a seamstress at Garces Cleaners in Oklahoma City for 55 years.

Adams enjoyed reading and sewing.

She is preceded in death by her parents; four husbands, Morgan Starr, Oberlin Bates, Don Padilla and Johnny Whittaker; one brother, Bobby Adams; one step-son, Gerald Bearshield; and one step-daughter, Sophie Bearshield.

Survivors include two daughters, Norene Starr of Weatherford and Colleen Bearshield of Yukon; three sons, Moses E. Starr of Yukon, Henry Starr and Jimmy Bates, both of Oklahoma City; a step-daughter, Ruth Jon Bearshield of Clinton; one sister, Enid Barnett of Moore; one brother, Jimmy Lee Adams of Clinton; and many nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by 15 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The service will be officiated by Ronald Wesley Starr and Chaplain David Worsham. Burial will follow at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

