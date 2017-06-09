Norman LaVigne

Graveside services with full military honors were held Tuesday for SFC Norman J. LaVigne, retired, 86, of Lawton at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin.

He died Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, at his home in Lawton.

LaVigne was born March 1, 1931, to John Joseph and Anna Delima (Gauthier) LaVigne in Black River/Alcona County, Mich. He grew up on the family farm where he worked in farming and logging.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1948 and served as a mechanic in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

While stationed in Germany in 1953, he married Anna E. (Frank) LaVigne.

After his retirement at Fort Sill in 1969, he owned and operated LaVigne’s Phillips 66 Service Stations in Lawton for more than 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; eight brothers; four sisters; his wife; and one child.

Survivors include a son, Norman W. LaVigne and wife, Pamela, of Maryville, Tenn.; five daughters, Sylvia Burgamy, Karen Everett and husband, Michael, and Patricia LaVigne, all of Lawton, Desiree Roan and husband, Charles, of Brownsville, Texas, and Angie Mitchell of Lawton; two sisters, Marie Lee of Oscoda of Michigan and Jeanette Neveau of Bay City, Mich.; five sisters-in-law, Jewell LaVigne of Clinton, and Gladys LaVigne, Vera LaVigne, Margaret LaVigne and Marion LaVigne, all of Michigan; two brothers-in-law, Rudy Wenzel of Michigan and Arnold and Marie-Luise Frank of Germany.

He is also survived by 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and Dr. Michael Ramos of Meers.

