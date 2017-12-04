A private service will be held at Clinton Cemetery for Norma Pratt, 88.

She died Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Norman.

Norma Jean (Hatchell) Pratt was born Nov. 30, 1928, to Marvin and Cenus (Maynard) Hatchell in Cordell. She was raised in Cowden and Arapaho and graduated from Arapaho High School in 1947. She played basketball and was crowned Basketball Queen her senior year.

She married John Donley in 1948, and worked in the Carnegie Building at University of Oklahoma while her husband attended law school.

The two spent summers cutting wheat as far north as Montana. They moved to Clinton in 1954 .

In 1971 she married Charles Pratt and moved to Chicago, where the couple lived until moving to Denver in 1975. They returned to Oklahoma in 1981 and settled in Norman.

After her husband’s death Pratt returned to Clinton, where she resumed many old friendships and even rejoined the same bridge clubs she had belonged to many years earlier.

In 2013 she moved to Norman to be near her daughter and son-in-law.

Pratt enjoyed playing bridge, cooking for her family and sports.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Karen; her husband, Charles; and her brother, Eddie.

Survivors include her sister, Wanda; her daughters, Lynda and husband, Michael, Susan, and Kathy and husband, Jim; and her grandchildren, Scott, Ryan, Cody, Kyle and Katie.

The service will be under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.