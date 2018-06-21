Funeral services were held for Norma Jean Bearshield, 62, of Weatherford at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Weatherford’s Emmanuel First Baptist Church.

She died Friday, June 15, 2018, in Weatherford.

Norma Jean Bearshield was born July 15, 1955, to Sylvester and Minnie (Yellow Eagle) Bearshield in Clinton. She was raised in Weatherford, where she spent most of her school years, and graduated from Fort Sill Indian School in 1974. She continued her education at the SIPI Indian School in Albuquerque, N.M.

Bearshield returned to Weatherford and worked at the Southwestern Oklahoma State University cafeteria, and later worked for the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes as a food distributer. Since 2005 she had been employed with Clinton’s Indian Health Services in the housekeeping department.

She was a faithful and long-time member of the Weatherford Indian Baptist Church. Her passion was her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Leonard Keith Parker II; her parents; her maternal grandparents, John and Lena Yellow Eagle; her paternal grandparents, John and Ruth Bearshield; and a sister, Leandra Bearshield.

Survivors include two daughters, Crystal LaRue Parker and John Carroll of Cache, and Alexis Felicia Arriaga and B.J. Whitley of Weatherford; a son, John Wesley Arriaga of Weatherford; and four sisters, Yolanda Yellow Eagle-Cometsevah, Patricia Ramos and husband Eusebio Sr., Iris Yellow Eagle, all of Weatherford, and Carolyn Bearshield of Oklahoma City.

She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Chasity Blessing and husband Joseph, Atticus Arriaga, Miley and Gavina Whitley, Sasha Parker, Chance Parker, Kyle, Blaine and Chase Carroll, all of Cache; and two great-grandchildren, Talia Parker and Parker Blessing, both of Weatherford

A traditional wake service was held Tuesday in the Indian Baptist Church in Weatherford.

The service was officiated by Rev. Gerald Watson and Rev. Gerald Panana. Burial followed at Greenwood Cemetery in Weatherford under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

