Norma Bozell

Norma Cox Bozell was born on October 13, 1933, at Madill, OK to Everett S. and Anna M.(Shaw) Cox. She passed away Friday, September 15, 2017, in Talihina, OK at the age of 83.

Norma graduated from Moore High School. She married Dr. Berton A. Bozell on November 22, 1950 in Norman, Oklahoma. They moved to Kansas City, MO where she worked in the insurance industry.

In 1964, the family moved back to Moore and lived there until 1991. Norma worked at Tinker Air Force Base for some time. She moved to Clinton, OK in 1992.

She was a member of The First Christian Church serving there as the church secretary. Norma enjoyed reading. She loved her grandchildren very much. Norma was a very smart lady who had a heart always willing to help. Norma was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi, League of Women’s Voters, and Doctor’s Wives Club.

Survivors Include: Daughter, Terri Bozell of Arapaho, OK, Daughter-in-law, Marsha Bozell of Oklahoma City, OK, 5 grandchildren, Kaitlin Bozell Garling, Steven Bozell, Bryan Bozell, Cheryl Hill, and Joe Harris, 8 great-grandchildren, Evi, Kit, Alaura, Emrys, Kreedance, JayValee, Wyatt, and Samuel, Sister, Sharon Koontz and husband Bill of Massillion, OH as well as many other nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Anna Cox, husband, Dr. Berton Bozell, son, Paul Bozell, siblings, Jerry Cox, Elena Peters, Billye Durkee, and grandson, Shawn Harris.

Services: Hinton Turner Funeral Home Chapel, , Wednesday, September 20, 2017, 1:00 PM, Hinton, OK

Officiating: Rev. Lamb

Burial: Clinton Cemetery, Clinton, OK services entrusted to Turner Funeral Home, Hinton, Oklahoma. Condolences may be sent to the family at turnerfuneralhomes@gmail.com or on facebook.com (Turner Funeral Homes).

