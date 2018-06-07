A Celebration of Life service will be held for Norma Ann (Stehr) Tice, 79, at 10 a.m. Saturday at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 675 W. Vandament in Yukon.

She died Monday, July 2, 2018.

Norma Ann (Stehr) Tice was born Sept. 11, 1938, to Emanuel and Martha (Gerner) Stehr in Clinton. She graduated from Draughn’s Business College.

On Feb. 7, 1958, she married David “Dave” Tice in Oklahoma City.

She was a devout member of the Lutheran Church and loved attending services. She also enjoyed playing canasta with her church friends, gardening, caring for children, and serving others any way she could.

Tice was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and two brothers, Lealon Stehr and Calvin Stehr.

Survivors include two sons, Russ Tice and wife Karen of South Dakota and Steven Tice and wife Traci of Tennessee; two daughters, Tiffany Sharp and husband Chad of Mustang and Tresa Trice of Yukon; a sister, Charlene Ewing and husband Don of Edmond; a brother, Darrell Stehr and wife Judy of Clinton; six grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.

Condolences may be shared online at tribute.care.

Burial will follow the service at Clinton Cemetery.

