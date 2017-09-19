Noma Price

Noma Mae Price was born November 22, 1919 in Washita County, Oklahoma to Dovie Belle (Brown) and Fred Trader. She passed away September 17, 2017 at Elk City, Oklahoma at the age of 97 years, 9 months and 25 days.

Noma Mae grew up in Burns Flat and Borger, Texas. She attended Burns Flat High School where she played basketball and was a member of the graduating class of 1937. The day after graduation, May 1, 1937, she was married to Clyde Boone Price at Cordell, Oklahoma. Together they primarily lived in the Burns Flat and Canute area. In 1947 they moved to the Price Farm where they raised their family. In 1972 she was part of the first graduating class of the LPN program at Western Oklahoma Area Vocational Technical Center. She later worked at the Sentinel Nursing Home and the Cordell Christian Home for 20 plus years. Although Noma Mae enjoyed caring for others, in 1992 she retired so she could pursue her passion in life which was taking care of her family through various illnesses and situations. Noma Mae was an avid Oklahoma City Thunder fan, enjoyed painting, sewing, ceramic work and many other craft projects. She was also a member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and was active in the women’s auxiliary, church choir and a long-time Sunday school teacher.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons, Regi Scott Price and Ronal Dale Price; one grandson, Ron Price Jr. and one brother, Brownie.

She is survived by her three sons, Danny Kent Price and wife, Ruth, Foss, OK, Clyde Erick Price and wife, Brenda, Burns Flat, OK and Roma Chris Price and wife, Kathie, Burns Flat, OK; 12 grandchildren, Darin, Mark, Sirina, Tausha, Sarah, Aubrey, Scott, Kara, Erin, Boone, Sean and Amie; 20 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Mary Faye Delp, Elk City, OK and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services will be held Thursday, September 21, 2017 at 1:30 pm at Cumberland Presbyterian Church officiated by Jim Fisk and Tom Spence. Burial will be at Boggy Cemetery under the direction of Whinery-Savage Funeral Service. Condolences can be made online at whineryfs.com (Paid Obituary)