Funeral services will be held for Nolan Unruh, 89, of Clinton at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the first Mennonite Church.

He died Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in AllianceHealth Clinton.

Unruh was born Sept. 18, 1929, to DeDan and Marie (Nightingale) Unruh in Carnegie. He was raised in Carnegie and attended Alden School, where he graduated in 1947.

After graduation he moved to Liberal, Kan., where he worked for Beech Aircraft.

On Sept. 18, 1952, he married Vonita Dalke in Bessie. The couple made their first home in Carnegie shortly before Unruh was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served as a medic.

After being honorably discharged from the military in 1954, he and his wife moved to Liberal, Kan., for a short time before settling in Clinton in 1956.

Unruh had a long career with Oklahoma Natural Gas and served the community more than 30 years. He then spent five years working for the City of Clinton at Riverside Golf Course, followed by seven years with Clinton Public Schools as a custodian.

He was a longtime, faithful member of the First Mennonite Church, where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher.

Unruh enjoyed fishing, mechanizing, and working on and rebuilding small engines and his rebuilt tractor.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Leland Unruh; and a sister, Helen Barburg.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; a daughter, Shelly Hakspiel and husband Vince of Shalimar, Fla.; a son, Matt Unruh and wife Martha of Snider, Texas; a sister, Evelyn Mulherin of Hydro; and a brother, Arline Unruh of Texas.

He is also survived by three grandchildren, Lena Unruh, Meagan Unruh and Alex Hakspiel.

Services will be officiated by Daniel Mosburg. Burial will follow at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

