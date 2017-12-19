Nolan Carter

Graveside services were held for Nolan Hoarce Carter, 80, of Clinton at 10 a.m. Monday at Union Hatchett Cemetery near Bessie.

He died Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, in Elk City.

Carter was born Feb. 21, 1937, to Granville and Rachel (Belter) Carter five miles west of Bessie. He grew up on the family farm and attended school at Burns Flat.

He joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served during peace time. Following his honorable discharge from the military he returned to Clinton, where he went to work for Circle S Paving.

Carter worked at Circle S for 15 years until a back injury forced him to retire. He enjoyed fishing in his spare time.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter; three brothers, Otis, Vernon and Curtis; and three sisters, Dorothy Dudgeon, Margaret Sorter and Mildred West.

Survivors include a daughter, Norma Jean Miller of Cordell; two sons, Dennis Carter of Bessie and Don Carter of Alabama; two sisters, Opal Davis of Arapaho and Gail Pinkington of Arkansas; one brother, Montel of Grandview, Texas; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

