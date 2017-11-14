Funeral services for Nevaeh Horn, 15, of Sentinel, will be held at 10 a.m. today in the First Baptist Church of Clinton.

She died Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, following an auto accident near Hobart.

Nevaeh Rae-Ann Horn was born May 17, 2002, to Marcus Leroy Horn Jr. and Sarah Diane (Harris) Horn in Elk City. She was raised in Hydro and Sentinel and was a student at Sentinel School.

She was a member of the Sentinel Baptist Church and enjoyed crafts, dancing, listening to music and sewing.

Horn was preceded in death by her father; and her grandmother, Diana Rae Apt, who died with her in the auto accident.

Survivors include her mother, Sarah Diane Harris-Morrow and husband, Lonnie, a sister, DeLayney Brittain, and two brothers, Devon Harris and Avery Ramirez, all of Sentinel.

She is also survived by her paternal grandparents, Marcus and Donna Horn of Hydro; her maternal grandparents, Mike and Beverly Harris of Lone Wolf; her great-grandparents, Homer Howell of Ada and Sharon Bearpaw of Hydro, and Thomas and DeLeta Caudill of Sentinel; a maternal step-grandfather, James Apt of Sentinel; and numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Burial will conclude at Greenwood Cemetery in Weatherford under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

