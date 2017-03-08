Funeral services for Nettie Long, 73, of Clinton, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in the Custer Avenue Church of Christ.

She died Monday, July 31, 2017, in her Clinton home.

Long was born July 22, 1944, to Stencle and Nancy (McNac) Fields in Henrietta. She was raised in Wichita Falls, Texas, where she attended school. She later moved to Oklahoma City to attend nursing school.

After completing nursing school she moved to Clinton.

On Feb. 17, 1960, she married Louis Long in Clinton, where they made their home. She worked at the Oklahoma Veterans Center in Clinton as a nurse for 13 years.

Long was a member of the Southeast Church of Christ in Clinton. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, and traveling to Tulsa to visit her sister and niece.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one grandson, Deryk Long; and two great-grandsons, Latrell Lee Lister and Dammarrion Jamell Grishom.

Survivors include her daughters, Velma Miles and Lori Long, both of Clinton; four sons, Lewis Long Jr. of Elk City, Jerry Long of Texas, Deryk Long and wife, Tammy, of Clinton and Marcus Long of Sayre.

She is also survived by 20 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Brother Roy Montgomery and Brother Larry Cato. Burial will conclude at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

