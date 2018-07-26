Funeral services were held for Neal Jones, 79, of Noble at 2 p.m. Wednesday at McMahan’s Funeral Chapel.

He died Friday, July 20, 2018, in Noble.

Jones was born Oct. 28, 1938, to Ivy Thomas and Pauline Grace (Hanks) Jones in Custer. He attended Arapaho High School and Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford.

He served in the U.S. Navy from April 1957 until March of 1961, when he received an honorable discharge. During his service he was on the USS Sirago SS 485 and the USS Medregal SS 480 submarines.

Jones was employed as a union carpenter and retired after 25 years.

On Nov. 13, 1983, he married Anna LaVone Ray in Weatherford.

He enjoyed country and western dancing, attending submariner reunions and tinkering in his shop on anything he could fix. He was a great conversationalist and also enjoyed traveling and bird watching.

Jones was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Kenneth Jones.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; two sons, Barry Jones and wife Shirley of Oklahoma City and Mike Jones and wife Robyn of Piedmont; three daughters, Linda Holloway of Atlanta, Ga., Martha Keeton of Sapulpa and Tammie Jackson and husband Johnathan of Arlington, Texas; a sister, Florence Miller and husband Arnold of Weatherford; a sister-in-law, Barbara Jones of Clinton; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Interment was at Denver Cemetery with military honors.

