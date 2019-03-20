Nancy Kirkpatrick

Nancy Lou Kirkpatrick, age 71 of Moore, passed from this life Monday, March 18, 2019 in Sand Springs.

A celebration of life service will be Saturday, 2:00 p.m., March 23, 2019 at Broadway Baptist Church in Sand Springs with Reverend Blake Canterbury officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs.

Nancy was born on August 21, 1947 in Hollis, Oklahoma to Herbert (Hub) and Juanita (Harvill) Stanley. She graduated from Hollis High School class of 1965 where she was in band and was a baton twirler.

Nancy married Larry W. Kirkpatrick February 18, 1967 in Hollis. They moved to Clinton, Oklahoma in September of 1977 and purchased a pharmacy, Larry’s Medicine Chest, which they ran for 17 years.

Larry and Nancy then moved to Moore, Oklahoma where Nancy began working for Gentle Shepherd Home Health for 23 years as a Business Manager until her retirement in 2017.

Nancy had a deep love for her family, but also shared a love for sports and Oklahoma Sooner Football. The family attended as many football games as they could and even had season tickets every year. She also enjoyed reading mysteries and love stories and was of the Southern Baptist Faith.

She leaves behind her husband of fifty-two years, Larry W. Kirkpatrick of the home, a daughter, Judith Adams and husband Bryan of Sand Springs, a son, Larry “Chris” Kirkpatrick and wife Torey of Westminster, Colorado, a sister, Judy Castleman and husband Jerry of Spring, Texas, four grandchildren, Jacey Smallwood and husband Shawn of Sand Springs, Britton Adams and fiancé Katy of Norman, Leah Kirkpatrick of Westminster, Colorado, Hannah Kirkpatrick of Westminster, Colorado, two great-grandchildren, Brylin and Tinsley Smallwood of Sand Springs and several nieces, nephews.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Juanita Stanley.

