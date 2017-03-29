Myra Jarvis

Funeral services will be held for Myra Gale Jarvis, 89, of Weatherford, at 10 a.m. Friday in the First Baptist Church.

She died Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Weatherford.

Jarvis was born Dec. 17, 1927, to Maud (Hayes) and Robert Glenn Ingram Sr. in Clinton. She was raised in Clinton and attended Red Rock Rural School, and later Clinton schools.

After graduating from Clinton High School in 1945, Jarvis attended Southwestern State College in Weatherford.

She married Dale Jarvis July 9, 1949, in New Mexico. They made their home in Clinton and Oklahoma City before settling in Weatherford.

Jarvis enjoyed working at The Kloset clothing store in Weatherford.

She also enjoyed painting and art, growing flowers and spending time with her family. She was active with Southwest Festival of the Arts.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Robert Glenn Jr.; one daughter, Candace Hall; and one daughter-in-law, Marsha Jarvis.

Survivors include a son, Butch Jarvis; three daughters, Therese Hofferber and husband, Gerald, of Hooker, Sandra Jarvis and husband, Mark Dreyer, of Tulsa, and Sage Skinner and husband, Bryan, of Weatherford; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Earl Stephenson and Chaplain Ken Gardner. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

