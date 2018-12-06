Mollie Ruth McClain

Graveside services for Mollie Ruth (Curl) McClain, 87, of Thomas will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Mound Valley Cemetery in Thomas.

She died Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Weatherford.

McLain was born Jan. 16, 1931, in Butler. She attended New Home and Butler schools.

In 1954 she graduated from LPN school at Clinton and worked as a surgical nurse at Western Oklahoma Tuberculosis Sanatorium and Thomas Memorial Hospital.

On Jan. 6, 1961, she married James McClain. Together they operated a custom harvesting business until 1974.

McLain was a member of the First Baptist Church of Thomas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her first husband, Paul Reynolds.

Survivors include her husband; one son, Paul Lee Reynolds and wife Christy; two granddaughters, Jennifer Woods and Lela Reynolds; three great-granddaughters, Destiny, Skyler and Hannah; and three step-granddaughters.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Tim Billy.

