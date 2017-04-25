A graveside service will be held for Minnie Horton, 96, of Thomas at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Mound Valley Cemetery in Thomas.

She died Saturday, April 22, 2017, at Corn Heritage in Weatherford.

Minnie Fern (Yoder) Horton was born Jan. 21, 1921, in Thomas to Levi and Jennie (Showalter) Yoder. She graduated from Thomas High School in 1941.

She married Frank Horton April 11, 1946, at the Methodist Church in Watonga.

The couple purchased the Hess place northwest of Thomas and later purchased land south of Thomas on Highway 54.

Horton and her husband worked side by side throughout their marriage, milking cows and commercially baling hay. In the early 1970s they opened “The Country Store” and grew most of the produce they sold there.

They closed the store in 1976 and afterward Horton started hosting painting classes. She made several quilts out of blocks she had painted.

After her husband’s death in 1982, she started traveling with friends.

Horton continued to live on the farm south of Thomas until late 2013, when she moved to Weatherford Assisted Living and later to Corn Heritage.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, David, Herbert, R.L., Paul and C.L.; and two sisters-in-law, Thelma and Bonnie.

Survivors include her son, Dwaine and wife, Eldora; three sisters-in-law, Donna Lee, Nan and Joanne; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The service will be officiated by Larry Harlan. Burial will follow under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.