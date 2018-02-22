Graveside services for Mildred Marie Sanders, 94, of Edmond will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Greenwood Cemetery in Weatherford.

She died Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, at Brookdale Edmond Santa Fe Senior Living.

Sanders was born April 1, 1923, in Hanson to James and Lee (Mullin) Randolph. She was raised and attended school in Hanson and graduated from Central High School. She obtained her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

On Oct. 10, 1942, she married Hubert Sanders in Sallisaw. The couple made their homes in Grainola and Custer City.

Sanders taught in Custer City and retired from Southwest Elementary in Clinton.

She was Worthy Matron in Eastern Star and Mother Advisor of the Rainbow Girls. She served on the school board at Custer and was active in the Retired Teacher Association of Custer County.

Sanders loved to travel and visited Europe, Holy Lands, Caribbean, Alaska, Hawaii and numerous places in the U.S. She was an avid reader of novels and the Bible and had many hobbies, including oil painting, crafts, sewing, quilt making, gardening and playing canasta.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers, James, Dale and Phillip; and two sisters, Vivian and Luella.

Survivors include one son, Randy Sanders of Guthrie; four daughters, Sue Atchley of Elk City, Paula Stevens and husband Norvil of Carson City, Nev., Cheena Curtis and husband, Carl of Memphis, Tenn., and Rose Newton of Santa Maria, Calif.; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Lynn Brack.

