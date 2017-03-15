Funeral services for Mike Williams, 58, of Clinton will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 17, 2017, in Bethany Baptist Church.

He died Monday, March 13, 2017, at AllianceHealth Clinton hospital.

Michael Anthony Williams, also known as “Top Cat,” was born March 4, 1959, to Charlesetta Hawkins in Clinton. He was raised in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 1977.

He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served a two-year stint. He returned to Clinton after his discharge and worked for SMP Security Metal Services, the 3-M plant, Bar-S Foods and most recently the U.S. Postal Service.

Williams was a member of Bethany Baptist Church and enjoyed sports, being with family and barbecuing.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; a grandson, Blantan Gresham Jr.; and his step-father, Donald Johnson Jr. II.

Survivors include his two sons, Michael Gresham of Clinton and Blantan Gresham of Oklahoma City; five sisters, Lula Williams-Sledge and husband, Anthony, of Oklahoma City, and Rita Hawkins-Adams and husband, Rafe, Mary Sue Hawkins-Calip and husband, Ralph Brown, Sharon Johnson-Holmes and husband, Darrell Sr., and Kimberly Johnson-Coleman and husband Ron, all of Houston, Texas; and two brothers, Ernest Hawkins of Clinton and Donald Johnson Jr. III of Oklahoma City.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Laneisha Gresham, Miccah Gresham, Tamara Gresham, Brea Grisham, Jaikob Gresham, Kaden Salmon, Makala Salmon, Daric Malone, Dana Malone, DeAnna Malone, David Ray Hinds and Nyiraa Carter; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Billy Mucker. Burial will follow at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

