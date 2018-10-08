Funeral services will be held for Mike Patrick, 68, of Clinton at 10 a.m. Monday in the First United Methodist Church in Clinton.

He died Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, in Cordell.

Mike Allen Patrick was born March 26, 1950, to Alton R. Patrick and Aleta Fern (Tucker) Patrick in Clinton. He was raised in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 1968. While he was in high school he was on the Red Tornado football team and the golf team. He attended Oklahoma State University and joined the Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

Patrick became disabled after being severely injured in an auto accident during his freshman year of college. He worked at Kellwood Factory and United Super Market while health permitted.

He had been a resident of Angelwood Living Center, Grace Living Center, and for the past six years was a resident of the Cordell Christian Home in Cordell.

Patrick was a member of the First United Methodist Church. He enjoyed playing golf and was a sports fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include a sister, Judy K. Maloney and husband Rick of Edmond; and two nephews, Ryan Maloney and wife Jessica and their children, Lily and Reed Maloney, all of Jones, and Pat Maloney and wife Lesley and their children, Emma Kate, Jack and Collier Maloney, all of Garrett Park, Md.

The family has suggested those wanting to give a memorial contribution may do so to the Cordell Christian Home.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Rick Robart. Private burial will conclude at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

